Regina police are reminding residents to lock their garages and sheds as garage break-ins continue to be an issue in the city.

Police say in a one week period, they recorded 23 garage break-ins, and they say an ongoing issue is thieves getting in through unlocked doors.

Another tip from police is to remove garage door openers from cars parked on the street or driveway.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in their community or in a neighbour’s yard is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or to call 911 if they see a crime in process.