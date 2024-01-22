REGINA
    • Long-time Sask. actress and author Jean Freeman passes away

    Long-time Saskatchewan actress and writer Jean Freeman has passed away.

    Known by many for her role as Fitzy’s grandma in the hit Saskatchewan sitcom Corner Gas – the role was just one achievement in a long and storied career.

    A career which involved theatre productions, creating children’s books and co-authoring a brief which preserved Government House in Regina.

    In her self-authored obituary, Freeman referred to herself as one of the luckiest people in the world.

    “I've been a friend, a writer, a performer, a teacher and mentor, a daughter, sister, mother, aunt and grandmother. I've enjoyed life but welcome death as my next great adventure,” she wrote.

    “Who knows what might be waiting on the other side?”

    Freeman was 89.

