Long-time Sask. actress and author Jean Freeman passes away

Long-time Saskatchewan actress and writer Jean Freeman has passed away.

Known by many for her role as Fitzy’s grandma in the hit Saskatchewan sitcom Corner Gas – the role was just one achievement in a long and storied career.

A career which involved theatre productions, creating children’s books and co-authoring a brief which preserved Government House in Regina.

In her self-authored obituary, Freeman referred to herself as one of the luckiest people in the world.

“I've been a friend, a writer, a performer, a teacher and mentor, a daughter, sister, mother, aunt and grandmother. I've enjoyed life but welcome death as my next great adventure,” she wrote.

“Who knows what might be waiting on the other side?”

Freeman was 89.