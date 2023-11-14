REGINA
Regina

    • Longest tenured Rider Hus extended for another 2 years

    Jorgen Hus pivotal to Riders kicking game

    The Roughriders have signed Saskatoon’s Jorgen Hus to a two-year contract extension keeping the veteran long-snapper with the team through the 2025 season.

    Hus, who is currently the longest-tenured Rider has been with the team since 2015 following a trade with the Edmonton Elks.

    Since then Hus has played in 131 career games with the Green and White and has picked up 21 special teams tackles and a fumble recovery in that time.

    The Riders said in 2023 Pro Football Focus logged Hus with 48 snaps to a punter that was under 0.9 seconds, tied for second most in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

    Before the CFL, Hus spent time with the National Football League’s (NFL) St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs.

    He was also a member of the University of Regina Rams from 2010 to 2012.

