REGINA -- A Saskatchewan RCMP officer says motorcyclists should take extra caution when on the road this summer.

“Obviously, motorcyclists – we’re out there. It’s summer time, there’s beautiful weather,” said RCMP Const. Jean-Luc LeBlanc on Wednesday.

“Pay attention to people changing lanes. There are still a lot of motorists that don’t signal when they change lanes – expect the unexpected,” he said.

LeBlanc also said there are some easy ways to help keep safe.

“Make sure you’re wearing safety equipment: ankle high boots, gloves, glasses, a jacket,” he said. “Collisions happen, accidents happen. If you fall down - you want to be safe.”

In Saskatchewan between 2015 and 2019, there was a total of 754 collisions involving motorcycles. Of that, 488 crashes had at least one injury and there were 22 deaths.

Most motorcycle crashes result in injuries, usually to the motorcyclist, said SGI Manger of Communications Tyler McMurchy.

“Obviously when a motorcycle meets a vehicle, the vehicle comes out on top,” he said.

McMurchy said it’s important for other drivers to be mindful.

“Motorcyclists are considered vulnerable road users,” he said. “They don’t have that cage protecting them. So that’s why it’s so important for drivers and motorcyclists to do whatever they can to avoid those collisions.”

LeBlanc said drivers should signal when they change lanes and do a shoulder check.

“A lot of times, a motorcycle could be right beside you,” he said.

McMurchy added, “Look and then look again. You want to make sure you’re not moving to a place where a motorcycle isn’t already there.”

Constable LeBlanc says speeding and stunting are some of the most regular road laws that are being broken.

SGI provides incentives to motorcycle riders who take road safety courses regularly. McMurchy said doing these courses makes drivers safer.