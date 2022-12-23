Looking back at 2022: Yorkton events return to near normal post-pandemic

Yorkton, Sask. -

From frying lobsters in the middle of the prairie to the return of annual mainstays in the community, 2022 was the year of the return in Yorkton.

It was apparent speaking to those in and around the city, that much of the highlights from the year included events that came back after a pause due to COVID-19.

From Wednesday to Friday CTV News is highlighting three of Yorkton’s top stories of 2022, as chosen by members of the CTV Yorkton newsroom.

Thursday, we took a look back at the apartment blaze at Riverside Place, which left at least 15 families displaced just weeks before the holidays.

Yorkton’s 2022 “return to normal,” for events included things like the Yorkton Film Festival, the Yorkton Exhibition and Harvest Showdown.

“It was such a pleasure to be welcoming back visitors and residents,” Coun. Randy Goulden said during a recent CTV Community Interview.

“It was just nice to get back to pre-pandemic numbers that we see coming through.”

Mayor Mitch Hippsley echoed Goulden’s comments in his Year in Review interview.

“The post-COVID — which, thankfully, we're into — it's been a very interesting year,” he said.

Goulden also is the executive director of Tourism Yorkton, where she said she has welcomed many to the “City Where Good Things Happen”.

“We saw more business, more travel, coming through Yorkton. So it's just a real pleasure to serve these people and we saw our inquiries go up too. Whether we get them by telephone or off our web page, or email. People from all over the country and [we have] inquiries like, ‘Can we charge our EV vehicle when we're coming by?’ Or you know, ‘Do you have a 24 hour gas station in Yorkton,’” she said.

Yorkton’s Sunflower Art & Craft Market also returned after a two-year absence. Goulden listed off many of Yorkton’s attractions and those events that keep the city welcoming new people from all walks of life.

Goulden also added that new and exciting ventures are just around the corner in 2023, including the possible return of large-scale curling bonspiels like the Pinty’s Grand Slam in the near future.

“Yorkton is a great place to get together and visit, if you're just a single independent traveler, or you're a family or you’re coming in for business — this is the place to be,” she said.