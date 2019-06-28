With school out and the Canada Day long weekend around the corner, many families will be heading to the lake and taking part in many of the activities that come with it, but there’s a new activity floating around: a playground on the lake.

One of these floating jungle gyms is Regina Beach Aquatic Adventures.

The park opened at the beginning of June and adds another activity for beachgoers at Last Mountain Lake.

The course features a dozen different obstacles anyone over the age of five can traverse – or at least try.

Those obstacles include a tower complete with climbing, diving, and sliding, a swing, and more.

The park is overseen by several lifeguards on duty at all times.

This Canada Day is the first long weekend the park has been open.

One of the park’s owners says the last month of working out the kinks in how the park is run have all lead up to a sunny long weekend like the one ahead and it’s expected to be a busy one as people check out the floating apparatus.

“People have had the opportunity to come test it out and get the experience and fall in love with it,” co-owner Stephanie Baer told CTV News on Friday. “They all said they’ll be coming back, and it’s beautiful weather in the forecast so I can foresee it being quite busy. It’s a fun atmosphere, it’s really good for families and friends to get out and enjoy themselves.”

But if you can’t make it this weekend, don’t worry: the park is open every day this summer so long as the weather permits.