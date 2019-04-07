The University of Regina Rams returned to the field this weekend for the first time since a 2018 season filled with challenges for spring training camp.

Rams head coach Steve Bryce said his team is looking ahead at this season, not back at a year that saw the team stripped of three wins due to a player eligibility issue along with several other hurdles.

“We look in the rear view mirror just enough to make sure that we learn from our mistakes,” Bryce told CTV News following the last day of camp Sunday. “We don’t a repeat of last year in any way at all. We work too hard to have a season come crumbling down like that and implode, so it’s totally a looking forward mentality.”

This year’s Rams team will look a bit different on the field after losing some key veterans, but Bryce said he’s confident young up-and-comers will rise to the occasion, especially after seeing some of the performances in the early camp.

“It’s a refreshing time of renewal,” Bryce said. “Every coach has been through that where you lose some legacy players that have been through your organization for a long period of time, and it happens. That’s how we feel. We’ve been working with these guys now since January, so it feels like old hat for us, these guys don’t feel new to us anymore.”

“The vibe is really solid in the locker room, a lot of younger players fighting for spots, so it’s a really exciting time.”

The Rams will open their 2019 football season in August.