'Love and prosperity': Regina Hindu community celebrates Ratha Yatra

Regina’s Hindu community was on the move Sunday, during the annual “Festival of Chariots” or Ratha Yatra.

“Today we are pulling the chariot and spreading the message of love and prosperity among everyone and we are just spreading love here,” said Vineet Sharma, a board member of the Hindu Samaj of Southern Saskatchewan.

This annual procession is one that brings a diverse group of communities within the Hindu religion, to celebrate together and take part in a chariot procession through the Queen City.

One of the major themes organizers emphasized was the goal of inclusion and diversity within the Hindu community.

“The objective is to promote love and peace within the community,” Biplop Das, president of the Regina Hindu temple told CTV News.

“The other objective is to bring all Hindu groups together under one umbrella.”

The chariot procession travels through the streets, pulled by the temple priest amidst the crowd of followers.

Community members gathered to celebrate their faith and share in food, music, and colourful clothing.

This event was an opportunity to pass traditions on from one generation to the next.

“The diversity, the culture, sharing the happiness, sharing the peace and promoting the peace, I think that is the community objective,” Das said.

The procession ends where it started, at the Hindu temple, where families gather to share in a feast and conversation.