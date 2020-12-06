REGINA -- A Regina women’s shelter is seeking donations to help this holiday season.

SOFIA House is a second-stage women’s shelter that provides a safe place for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

“Unfortunately due to the pandemic we have seen a decrease in donations to SOFIA House simply because of the economic situation,” says Tmira Marchment, Executive Director of SOFIA House.

The services provided by SOFIA House have gone up by 52 percent during the pandemic. Marchment says this is due to the rising level of interpersonal violence.

Due to the increased need of services from SOFIA House, last week there were over 50 women and children on their waiting list.

“The need for long-term shelter is very high right now,” said Marchment.

Since SOFIA House is a second-stage shelter, they are not funded by the Government of Saskatchewan like emergency shelters. Due to this, SOFIA House relies heavily on the generosity of the public.

SOFIA House has stopped all physical donations like clothes and household items due to the pandemic.

Marchment says the safest donations for SOFIA House would be gift cards or monetary donations.

“We are hoping to have all of our presents distributed by Christmas Eve,” says Marchment.

For those who would like to donate to SOFIA House can do so by visiting their website at sofiahouse.ca or by calling them directly at 306-565-6060.