SaskEnergy’s commodity rate is set to be lower from $3.65 to $2.575 per gigajoule, the crowns lowest rate in two decades.

Safety and infrastructure investments will require a 3.4 per cent increase in delivery service rates.

The changes will come into effect on April 1, the same day the federal carbon tax price will be added.

Saskatchewan residents can anticipate an estimated $109 increase this year, with an additional $54 annual increase for the following three years, according to SaskEnergy.