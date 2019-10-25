REGINA -- Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty was presented the first poppy of the annual campaign at Government House on Friday morning.

Mirasty received the poppy as both the lieutenant governor, as well as a veteran of the RCMP.

His wife, Donna Mirasty, received the second poppy to honour the memory of her father and uncles, who both served in WWII.

Poppies are now available at Legions and other participating organizations across Saskatchewan.