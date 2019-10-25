Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty receives first poppy to kick off annual campaign
Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty receives the first poppy of 2019 (Supplied: Office of the Lieutenant Governor)
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 11:34AM CST
REGINA -- Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty was presented the first poppy of the annual campaign at Government House on Friday morning.
Mirasty received the poppy as both the lieutenant governor, as well as a veteran of the RCMP.
His wife, Donna Mirasty, received the second poppy to honour the memory of her father and uncles, who both served in WWII.
Poppies are now available at Legions and other participating organizations across Saskatchewan.