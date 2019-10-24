REGINA -- Poppies will be available at Legions across Saskatchewan starting on Friday.

The annual campaign will kick off with the presentation of the first poppy to Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty at Government House on Friday morning. His wife, Donna Mirasty, will received the second poppy.

Poppies will also be available at vendors and public venues across the province.

They were adopted as a symbol of the Great War Veterans' Association in 1921 and are recognized as a national symbol of remembrance.