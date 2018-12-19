

CTV Regina





A Regina father is recovering in hospital after his home was destroyed by a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the blaze around noon.

Murray Shepherd was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation after the fire. He also suffered second-degree burns to his arms and hands.

Bobbydean Netowaysin, Shepherd’s brother, says the family was inside the home getting ready to eat lunch when they smelled smoke. There were five people home, including Shepherd, his wife Tristan, their two children and cousin.

They tried to stop the fire, but it grew.

“The flames and smoke just came out of nowhere,” Netowaysin said. “We did our best to try and get everybody out of the house. I’m just thankful my brother is OK. We could have died in that fire. I could have been in the same condition. We are lucky to be alive.”

Netowaysin said his brother was in shock and Shepherd ran back into the home multiple times because he thought his other children were home. They were at school when the fire began.

Netowaysin ran back into the home to pull Shepherd to safety. He said he could feel the flames against his skin before he found his brother collapsed on the floor.

Both were able to get out of the home as emergency crews arrived.

“I’m not a hero,” Netowaysin said. “I just saved my brother from a fire.”

The family lost everything in the fire, including thousands of dollars of beads, tools and furniture. They also lost Christmas money they had for their children.

“They lost it all,” Shepherd’s aunt Lisa McArthur said. “The Red Cross has helped Bobby and Tristan and their children with a room at the Ramada.”

The family is now working to put together a GoFundMe page, and clothing and furniture donations are already coming in on Facebook.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.