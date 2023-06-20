Lump-sum of injuries forces Riders' offence to be tested early

It is only Week 3 of the Canadian Football League (CFL) season but the Riders are already seeing a high turnover rate on offence due to injuries.

Last week, the team saw receiver Derel Walker added to the 6-game injured list alongside veterans Brayden Lenius and Kian Schaffer-Baker. Tevin Jones took Walker’s place for the team’s matchup against Winnipeg in Week 2.

“Derel was with me the whole time. He was talking me through everything, teaching me everything and putting my eyes where his would be. So I really appreciate him for that,” Jones said.

Despite the loss to the Bombers, the help from Walker proved to work for Jones who made nine receptions for 121 yards.

“He did a nice job, he’s a good player. We liked him all of last year so I think he’ll just grow and get better each week,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson.

Jones will be put to the test once again this week when the team takes on the Stampeders.

“We’ll play him on the edge there and let him use his speed and strength,” said Dickenson on what is expected against the Stamps.

Jones was not the only receiver to step up last week. 2022 draft pick Samuel Emilus made a big impact with three touchdowns.

“It’s just a testament to how deep we are in that room. Not only that, how deep the trust is in that room in terms of the next guy up [mentality],” said quarterback, Trevor Harris.

The depth of the Rider’s offence is already being put to the test this season.

At Tuesday’s practice, the team was even light with receiver Juwan Brescacin, fullback Albert Awachie, and running back Frankie Hickson all absent due to injury. Brescacin and Hickson are both listed with a shoulder injury, Awachie a hamstring.

On the defensive side of the ball Nic Dheilly, Lake Korte-Moore, Anthony Lanier II, Demarcus Christmas, Jayden Dalke, and Rolan Milligan all did not practice.

Despite the high number of absences, Dickenson still has high hopes about the week and the season.

“We’re optimistic. We really are. Day one is a day where you know if they aren’t one hundred per cent, we keep them out. We’ll see as the week goes. We got enough, we’re going to be fine. Sometimes the adversity early in the season can be a real benefit late,” said Dickenson.