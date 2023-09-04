Lumsden hosts 35th Annual Duck Derby
It’s the 35th Annual Duck Derby in Lumsden where people buy a duck that will hopefully be one of the 20 lucky ducks to reach the finish line first and win prizes.
Those in attendance showed true dedication, sitting through rain which persisted all day.
The duck lovers were not about to let anything rain on their parade.
The prestigious honour of pulling the chord to drop the ducks is presented to a community member who has shown exemplary service.
This year’s launch director was Randy Kuntz, as decided by a unanimous vote from the selection team.
“There’s so many people that came out on such a miserable day. It’s great that this thing has been going on for 35 years,” Kuntz told CTV News.
“A lot of these type of fundraisers only last a couple years and then they peter out but this one keeps going 35 years.”
The Duck Derby is a weekend long affair with a parade, street hockey, a pancake breakfast, and many other activities for people to enjoy.
All topped off with a nail biting race like no other.
