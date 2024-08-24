Lumsden winery holds annual Ladybug Picnic Festival in support of Mother Baby Unit

The Over the Hill Orchards & Winery hosted their 2nd annual Ladybug Picnic Festival over the weekend.

The event was in support of the Mother Baby Unit at the Regina General Hospital in memory of Sally Elliot.

"She used to run the prenatal programs for the YWCA here in Regina. She passed away, unfortunately, a few years ago, but she's been left this beautiful legacy on our community,” said Ashely Stone who does events and marketing at the winery.

Last year, the winery raised over $1,500 for the Mother Baby Unit.

“Our owner, Sylvia, has a quite close connection. She had Elliott as a mentor while having her children. She actually still meets with the group of moms who are going through that program today and her children are grown. So legacies like that is something that's important to keep that story and that momentum going and be able to be able to give to the mother baby. It's something that's always been a need,” Stone said.

Attendees had the chance to participate in a variety of activities at the festival.

There was a picnic in the orchard, a ladybug painting class, junk food wine sampler, and much more.

When asked why the ladybug theme, Stone said there is a symbolic meaning behind the insect.

“Ladybugs are actually a protector of the orchard. We release them on a regular seasonal basis because they get rid of all the bugs and things that we don’t want eating our fruit and our flowers that we’re growing.”

Families had the chance to even purchase a jar of ladybugs following the festival.

While there is no set amount that the winery hopes to raise, Stone said they are collecting donations all month long.