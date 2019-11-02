Regina residents now have a new place to go for all their bath bomb needs as Lush officially opened its doors in the Cornwall Centre on Saturday.

The store is known for selling creams, soaps and bath bombs. All of the products are advertised as being cruelty-free and ethically-sourced.

"We're excited to bring our handmade ethical goodies to such a lovely city, and we're opening at the perfect time. So, we just launched our holiday range yesterday. So, you can come on in the shop, and try out all our holiday goodies too,” Lush Cornwall Centre Store Manager Zane Hansell said.

The new Lush location will also be celebrating their opening next Saturday with a bath bomb making party for all to come out and enjoy.