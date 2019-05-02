It was a busy day of giving back for students at Luther College High School.

The more than 460 students tackled 21 different projects on May 2nd as part of LCHS third annual Service Day.

The projects included everything from gardening, letter writing and random acts of kindness.

"I just love seeing everyone out together doing stuff," said grade 11 student Kate Persson who was a part of the crew getting a planter box ready for a crop of potatoes. "You can see the different groups and just thinking...that this is a part of who Luther is as a school."

While many students were weeding and planting outside, students inside were equally as busy. Some groups were getting books sorted to donate to various organizations, while others were writing letters to soldiers serving in the Canadian Armed Forces.

"We're writing our thank yous, we're writing about our lives, about what we particularly like," said grade 11 student Beatrice-Grace Domingo.

Her and grade 10 student Britten McGonigal were both working on their third letters of the day, complete with personalized envelopes to make sure every letter, just like the soldier it will be delivered to, is unique.

"I know you can't help every person," says McGonigal, "but even if you can just help one person or two people, that can still mean a lot."

The group of letter writers prepared for their project by going to Paper Umbrella in Cathedral Village in mid-April to learn about the art of letter-writing, practice using fountain pens and write a postcard donated by the Regina Civic Museum.

The following week, a former Colonel in the armed forces came to speak about the importance of receiving letters in the mission time.

Other activities throughout the day included teaching students from Mother Theresa Middle School science experiments, music and improv.

Meanwhile, another group of teens got outside and delivered handmade goodies to daycares, churches and passerbys as part of a random acts of kindness.