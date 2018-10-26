Lynyrd Skynyrd to visit Regina in Canadian Farewell Tour
Lynyrd Skynyrd takes the stage at 'One More For The Fans - Celebrating The Songs & Music Of Lynyrd Skynyrd' concert event at The Fox Theatre on Nov. 12, 2014, in Atlanta (Photo by Dan Harr/Invision/AP Images)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 11:28AM CST
Lynyrd Skynyrd will be making a stop in Regina next year.
The band will be playing at the Brandt Centre on March 9, 2019.
The tour will stop in eight Canadian cities before moving into the United States.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 2.