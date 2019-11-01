REGINA -- The Métis Nation of Saskatchewan is terminating the Clarence Campeau Development Fund agreement with the Province of Saskatchewan.

The fund delivers programs that support Métis businesses and communities.

According to the province, the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan requested changes to the board appointment process that would see the group take complete control of the process.

The province says it cannot agree with that and views the agreements collaborative in nature, with provincial interests also being respected.

MN-S says it was forced to terminate the agreement because the province and the fund have repeatedly blocked MN-S from providing input and oversight into CCDF affairs. MN-S is also calling on the Government of Saskatchewan to immediately start negotiations on a new agreement.

“It’s a matter of us recognizing the fact that as of today’s date we are now a government. And through the governments we have to work, and we have to engage, and we have to negotiate, and that’s what we’re doing,” Métis Nation Saskatchewan President Glen Mccallum said.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is disappointed that the Métis Nation Saskatchewan (MN-S) has decided to terminate this agreement," Media Relations Officer with the Government of Saskatchewan Paula Steckler said in an email.

The province says for now, clients will not be impacted and the fund will continue to operate as status quo, until a solution is found.