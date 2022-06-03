M.A.D.D. smartwheels bus revolutionizing students' knowledge on impaired driving

Students across Saskatchewan are getting a first-hand look at the dangers of impaired driving, thanks to the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) smartwheels bus.

It’s making its way across the province, teaching kids the dangers of not just drunk driving, but also the dangers of consuming drugs before getting behind the wheel. Previously, items such as plastic drunk goggles were given to participants to learn the dangers — but one facilitator said the bus takes things to a whole new level.

“It's really nice to see the change from just drunk goggles to hearing kids’ stories about how they actually were able to step in because they saw the science. So it's nice to see a progression and use that technology towards something positive. Rather than just saying here's a video or here are some intro lessons that we can just read,” MADD facilitator Cailtyn Hawryah Haier said.

The technology use includes virtual reality videos, along with interactive videos and quizzes students answer on the individual tablets they’re given on the way into the bus.

For students like Silver Nordine, who is also on the school’s local Students Against Drunk Driving club, the bus gave her a different outlook on impaired driving.

“It was like kind of scary, but like really interesting to get like to see what happened … the first one was, where you were the driver and you were impaired and you were also smoking at the same time. And it was like very blurry, and then at the end you crashed,” the Grade 7 student said.

The bus is centred around grades four to six, but varies depending on split classes. For high school students, MADD has a bus that is also equipped more for their level, by offering training surrounding issues such as peer pressure.

When it comes to the younger generation through, Hawryah Haier said it’s important to get them educated early.

“Kids are usually little sponges. So it's really nice to see that they're really playing a big role in how their parents are driving and possibly the next generation drivers on how they're going to drive later on,” she said.