Mac is about to take his next step to become the World’s Tallest Moose again.

His antlers are coming down at 2 p.m. Wednesday to make way for a larger pair to give him the title once more.

Mac stood as the tallest moose for 31 years, but lost the title to Norway’s Storelgen in 2015. That statue is 10.1 metres tall — 30 centimetres taller than Mac.

At a Moose Summit in March, the two nations came to a Moosarandum of Understanding, agreeing that Mac could be the tallest moose, while Storelgen will be the shiniest and most attractive moose in the world.

Mac will have an antler-ectomy on Wednesday.

Tourism Moose Jaw hopes to preserve his antlers to commemorate the occasion.

