A man has been charged with aggravated assault after a machete attack early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Halifax Street around 12:35 a.m. after a report that a man had been hit with a machete. The victim was taken to hospital.

Joseph Windigo, 18, has been charged with aggravated assault and breach of undertaking.

He will appear in Provincial Court on Monday.