

CTV Regina





MADD Canada received $25,000 in provincial funding aimed at curbing impaired driving in Saskatchewan.

The funding will be used for programs to educate students and teachers about the dangers of drunk driving. It also gives information on promoting safe choices for families and peers.

“MADD is a key ally in the Government of Saskatchewan's fight against impaired driving,” Minister Responsible for SGI Joe Hargrave said in a written release. “Saskatchewan has made significant progress when it comes to curbing impaired driving, but we need to remain vigilant. MADD's education and advocacy work in communities, in schools and in the media helps keep the issue top of mind.”

SGI says impaired driving deaths have decreased by 40 per cent in 2017 when compared to 2016.