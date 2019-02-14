

CTV Regina





Mayor Michael Fougere discussed a couple of big events planned for the upcoming year as part of Thursday’s state of the city address.

Regina will be hosting the NHL’s Heritage Classic on Oct. 26 when the Calgary Flames face off against the Winnipeg Jets at Mosaic Stadium.

Regina beat out 10 other cities across Canada to host the event.

Fougere said concert-goers can expect a major concert announcement within the coming months.

“It’s going to have a huge impact, $15 million impact on our economy on one level,” Fougere said. “But again it’s going to show that we are able to attract kinds of events.”

The mayor also addressed a possible increase in direct flights to the United States.

Fougere said discussions are taking place with Delta, United and WestJet to bring direct flights to Arizona and Colorado.

“It looks good that we will have something soon, and that is so critical for tourism for business development,” Fougere said. “As a tourist you want to leave somewhere at winter time and it’s not easy to get out of here.”