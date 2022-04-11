Major spring blizzard that could be worst seen in decades set to hit southeastern Sask. and Manitoba: Environment Canada

Snowy conditions on Highway 1 between Regina and Moose Jaw are seen in this image taken on Nov. 17, 2021. (Courtesy: RCMP) Snowy conditions on Highway 1 between Regina and Moose Jaw are seen in this image taken on Nov. 17, 2021. (Courtesy: RCMP)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW | Prince Charles and Camilla coming to Canada for royal tour

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be coming to Canada for a three-day royal tour in May, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced Monday. Their short visit will include stops in Newfoundland and Labrador, the National Capital Region and the Northwest Territories.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener