Major spring blizzard that could be worst seen in decades set to hit southeastern Sask. and Manitoba: Environment Canada

A major spring blizzard with the potential to be the worst seen in decades, according to Environment Canada, is set to hit southeastern Saskatchewan and parts of southern Manitoba mid-week.

Environment Canada said a Colorado Low will move in on Tuesday, bringing with it heavy snow, strong wind gusts and poor visibility. With the worst conditions expected Wednesday and Thursday, depending on location.

Winter storm watches are in effect for southeastern Saskatchewan including Weyburn, Estevan and Carlyle. Regina is not under any alerts at this time (Monday) but could see close to 20 centimetres by Thursday.

Weyburn and Estevan could see 30 and 35 centimetres by Thursday morning.

However, the worst of the storm is expected to be in Manitoba, North Dakota and Minnesota.

Environment Canada predicts snowfall accumulations of 30 to 50 centimetres by Friday morning. In the higher terrain of western Manitoba and the western Red River Valley, snowfall totals could reach 80 centimetres.

“Travel will become increasingly difficult as the day progresses Wednesday, with widespread highway closures a near-certainty. By Wednesday evening even travel within communities may become impossible as the heavy snow and strong winds continue,” Environment Canada said on its website.

Power outages are also likely just as SaskPower works to reconnect the final remaining customers still without power from a snowstorm that hit southwestern Saskatchewan last week.

Regina is also expected to see temperatures below freezing until early next week.

With Files from CTV Winnipeg.