A boil-water advisory has been issued for the City of Weyburn after a major water main break.

The break was reported around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, but the city says it is now under control.

The city says water levels in the city’s reservoir were seriously depleted as a result of the break, and some residents may have their water shut off on Wednesday morning until water levels are restored.

The public is asked to restrict water usage to essential use throughout the day.

According to the Weyburn Police Service, all schools in the city are also closed on Wednesday.