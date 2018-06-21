

CTV Regina





The majority of pulse crops, cereals and oilseeds are at normal development stages for this time of year, according to the province’s crop report.

The report says that 75 per cent of pulse crops and cereals — and 70 per cent of oilseeds — are developing well.

Rainfall across the province is helping maintain topsoil moisture. Conditions are rated at four per cent surplus, 67 per cent adequate, 24 per cent short and five per cent very short across Saskatchewan. The southwest has the driest conditions.

Despite rain in the southern part of Saskatchewan, hay yields are expected to be below average and pastures are expected to have reduced carrying capacity throughout the summer.

Producers were able to do in-crop weed control as winds died down. The majority of crop damage was the result of low moisture levels.