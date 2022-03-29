Majority of Sask. residents against federal NDP- Liberal confidence agreement: poll

The majority of Saskatchewan residents are against the NDP-Liberal confidence agreement, according to new poll data released by the Angus Reid Institute.

In Canada, 1,602 people were polled, 130 of those being in Saskatchewan. Of those polled in Saskatchewan, 54 per cent said they are strongly opposed to the confidence deal.

Saskatchewan had the highest percentage of residents opposed to the deal. The other prairie provinces follow closely behind, with 48 per cent in Alberta and 36 per cent in Manitoba strongly opposed.

Additionally in Saskatchewan, eight per cent of those polled said they are opposed to the deal, 11 per cent said they don’t know or can’t say, 18 per cent said they support it, and nine per cent said they strongly support it.

British Columbia had the most respondents in favour of the deal, with a majority of residents strongly supporting or supporting it.

The NDP-Liberal confidence-and-supply agreement, unveiled by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on March 22, will keep the Liberal government in power into 2025.

Across Canada, 31 per cent of those polled were strongly opposed to the deal, 12 percent were opposed, 26 per cent were in support, 19 per cent strongly supported and 12 per cent didn’t know/couldn’t answer.

The Angus Reid data showed 48 per cent of Canadians polled believe the agreement will be a good thing for government social assistance, compared to 26 who said it will be a bad thing.

Of those polled nationally, 38 per cent said it will be good for the economy, 42 per cent said it will be good for democracy and 34 percent said it will be good for themselves, compared to 39 per cent, 38 percent, and 33 per cent respectively, who said the deal would be bad for those areas.

The federal government’s spring budget is expected in early April which will be the first hurdle for the NDP-Liberal pact, according to the Angus Reid Institute.