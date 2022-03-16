Majority of Sask. residents were in favour of COVID-19 restrictions lifting: poll
A majority of Saskatchewan residents were in favour of lifting COVID-19 restrictions, according to a recent Angus Reid Institute Poll.
The poll, released Tuesday, showed 40 per cent of those surveyed in the province felt restrictions were lifted too quickly. Thirty-six per cent felt restrictions were lifted at the right time and 24 per cent felt they were lifted too slowly.
On the national level, 36 per cent of those surveyed felt restrictions were lifted too quickly, 38 per cent believed they were lifted at the right time and 26 per cent said they were lifted too slowly.
A total of 155 people were surveyed around Saskatchewan.
The poll also revealed 71 per cent of those surveyed in Saskatchewan found themselves “in conflict or an awkward moment with family or friends over getting vaccinated.”
Angus Reid
When it comes to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handling of the pandemic, Saskatchewan was tied with Alberta as the provinces who most felt Trudeau did a “very bad job” handling the pandemic. In both provinces 45 per cent of those surveyed felt that way.
Angus Reid
The same question was asked in regards to premiers. In Saskatchewan, the opinion was split on Scott Moe’s handling of the pandemic, with 53 per cent of those surveyed feeling Moe did a “bad job” handling the pandemic, including 32 per cent feeling he did a “very bad job.”
On the other side, 33 per cent felt Moe did a “good job” and 12 per cent felt he did a “very good job” handling the pandemic.
Angus Reid
Angus Reid conducted this survey from March 1-4. = In total 2,250 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid forum took part.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, most travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
'Heartbreaking decisions' had to be made in Canada's response to Ukraine: Trudeau
Canada has had to make 'heartbreaking decisions' when confronted with images of bombed hospitals and schools in Ukraine, civilian casualties and the Ukrainian president's passionate plea for a no-fly zone over his war-ravaged country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
'Why? Why? Why?' Ukraine's Mariupol descends into despair
Each airstrike and shell that relentlessly pounds Mariupol -- about one a minute at times -- drives home the curse of a geography that has put the city squarely in the path of Russia's domination of Ukraine. This southern seaport of 430,000 has become a symbol of Russian President Vladimir Putin's drive to crush democratic Ukraine.
Drones and missiles: The weapons making a difference in Ukraine
From drones to rocket launchers, lethal weapons used by and supplied to Ukraine appear to have made a difference on the battlefield in the country's ongoing war with Russia, some analysts say.
Polling shows Russia-Ukraine war a 'reset' for Liberals: Nanos
Nanos Research findings show the war in Ukraine has changed the channel for the Liberals, acting as a 'reset' in the minds of Canadians following the COVID-19 pandemic and the so-called Freedom Convoy.
Trump Jr. suggests sending father to NATO talks over Biden
Donald Trump Jr. is proposing that the United States send his father to Belgium for scheduled NATO talks instead of current U.S. President Joe Biden.
Diabetes and COVID-19: Scientists explore potential connection
Emerging evidence shows that the coronavirus can attack insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, a process that might trigger at least temporary diabetes in susceptible people.
Free speech, freedom emerging as top issues for Canadians: Nanos
Recent polling from Nanos Research shows Canadians are increasingly concerned with issues around free speech and freedom, a possible sign that Canada's recent trucker protests are having a lingering effect on the broader public.
Zelensky invokes Sept. 11 terror attacks in appeal to U.S. Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky summoned the memory of Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11 terror attacks Wednesday in an impassioned video plea to Congress to send more help for Ukraine's fight against Russia.
Saskatoon
-
Why the impaired cannabis charge laid in a Saskatoon girl's death could be challenged in court
A criminal defence lawyer says measuring the level of THC in blood to determine guilt could be challenged in court.
-
'An incredible feeling': Prince Albert Paralympic medalist reflects on Beijing Games
On Monday, Brittany Hudak from Prince Albert returned to Canada after competing in six para nordic ski events at the Beijing Paralympic Games, winning two bronze medals.
-
Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, most travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
Winnipeg
-
Young girl attacked by unknown man on her way to school: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are warning the public after receiving a report that a young girl in the Fort Richmond neighbourhood was grabbed from behind by a man who pulled her to the ground and tried to drag her away.
-
Former Winnipeg CAO accepted bribe and breached fiduciary duties, rules judge
A judge has ruled that a former Winnipeg CAO Phil Sheegl accepted a $327,000 bribe from the contractor involved with the construction of the city’s police headquarters.
-
'Time of transition': Roussin looks back on pandemic and what is next in Manitoba
No matter if Manitobans agreed with the restrictions and handling of the pandemic, Dr Brent Roussin said the past two years has been hard on everyone. The chief provincial public health officer reflected over the past two years and also touched on how the province plans to move forward.
Calgary
-
Alberta man hopes to find mystery woman whose photo was in dying father's wallet
A Calgary-area man is hoping someone can help him identify the mystery woman whose photograph he found in his father’s wallet right before he died.
-
Driver shot in January road rage incident, Calgary police search for Dodge pickup
Calgary police are searching for a Dodge Ram pickup involved in a road rage incident in January where a driver was shot.
-
Potential CP Rail strike could further complicate Canadian supply chain issues
Customers of Canadian Pacific Railway are warning of the 'devastating' impacts a potential rail strike could cause as a labour dispute enters its next stage.
Edmonton
-
Pothole complaints up, repairs down because of weather: city
The freeze-thaw cycles and precipitation that made Edmonton roads a mess throughout the winter are now delaying pothole repair work, city officials say.
-
Puddle to blame for crashes on Highway 16A: RCMP
A large puddle on Highway 16A near Acheson caused a crash between three vehicles Wednesday morning, RCMP say.
-
Police to give update on Abdullah Shah death investigation
Det. Jared Buhler, the lead investigator, will speak live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 1 p.m. Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez, died in hospital after a shooting outside his southwest Edmonton home Sunday night.
Toronto
-
Ontario man arrested in violent sexual assault cold cases dating back to 2013
Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with two violent sexual assault cold cases dating back to 2013 in Ontario.
-
Ontario woman arrested after allegedly stealing more than $55K in catering deposits for weddings
A Whitby, Ont. woman has been arrested and is facing multiple fraud-related charges after police say she stole more than $55,000 in catering deposits.
-
Do Ontario drivers still need to renew their licence plates?
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
Ottawa
-
Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, most travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa Wednesday
Ottawa Public Health says one more person has died in Ottawa because of COVID-19.
-
Masks will still be mandatory at Algonquin College, Carleton and uOttawa
Masks will still be mandatory on post-secondary campuses in Ottawa next week, after Ontario lifts mask requirements for elementary and secondary schools.
Vancouver
-
Lifetime teaching ban for B.C. man convicted of sexual assault
A high school teacher from B.C.'s Fraser Valley has been banned from teaching for life after pleading guilty to sexual assault.
-
Teenager injured in targeted shooting at Surrey home, RCMP say
A targeted shooting at a home in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood left a 17-year-old injured early Wednesday morning, according to police.
-
What do you think of B.C.'s COVID-19 pandemic response? Province asks for feedback
It's been more than two years since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, and B.C. is now reviewing its response to the health emergency by gathering public feedback.
Montreal
-
Man accused of violently beating 10-year-old Montreal girl to undergo psychiatric evaluation
A man accused of violently beating a 10-year-old girl in Montreal's east end on Monday will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he's fit to stand trial.
-
State of health emergency over in Quebec
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube has tabled a long-awaited bill to end the state of health emergency brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Quebec proposes law to ban pet declawing and other non-therapeutic animal surgeries: SPCA
The Quebec government is set to introduce legislation banning the practice of declawing pets, as well as other non-therapeutic surgeries.
Vancouver Island
-
Another dog killed by wolves in Sooke, B.C.
A pet dog living in the East Sooke area was killed by a wolf or wolves this week, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service confirmed Wednesday.
-
No tsunami expected in B.C. after 7.3-magnitude earthquake hits Japan
Researchers said a tsunami was not expected to reach British Columbia after a major earthquake struck Japan on Wednesday.
-
Driver abandons vehicle after fleeing from police, crashing into fence in Nanaimo
Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a car broke through a fence in the Harbour City, and the driver fled the scene on foot.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia government added to lawsuit over deaths at Halifax long-term care home
The province of Nova Scotia has been added as a defendant in a proposed class-action lawsuit against a long-term care facility in Halifax where 53 people died from COVID-19 in the spring of 2020.
-
N.S. government biologist recommends removing bird feeders to stop avian flu spread
Nova Scotia's Department of Natural Resources is recommending that people in the province take down their bird feeders to prevent the spread of a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza.
-
CUPE NB files complaint after thousands of government workers have yet to receive retro pay
The Canadian Union of Public Employees has filed a complaint with the New Brunswick Labour and Employment Board after about 4,100 workers have not received retroactive pay following an agreement struck between the union and government in November 2021.
Northern Ontario
-
Sides to return to bargaining as college strike deadline looms Friday
The two sides trying to negotiate a new contract for college faculty in Ontario will meet virtually Thursday with a Ministry of Labour mediator.
-
Another suspicious fire at a Sudbury barbershop
Sudbury police have reopened Regent Street on Wednesday morning after a fire at a barbershop in the city's South End area.
-
Sudbury resident wins $100,000 with Instant Bingo Doubler
Kimberly McNeil of Sudbury won $100,000 with Instant Bingo Doubler.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo council to decide future of face covering bylaws
The future of Waterloo Region’s face covering bylaws will be decided at a meeting on Wednesday night.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths in Waterloo Region Wednesday; 14 in hospital
There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region on Wednesday.
-
Several crashes reported amid foggy conditions in Waterloo-Wellington
A fog advisory is in effect for Waterloo Region and Wellington County Wednesday.