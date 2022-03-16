Majority of Sask. residents were in favour of COVID-19 restrictions lifting: poll

A majority of Saskatchewan residents were in favour of lifting COVID-19 restrictions, according to a recent Angus Reid Institute Poll.

The poll, released Tuesday, showed 40 per cent of those surveyed in the province felt restrictions were lifted too quickly. Thirty-six per cent felt restrictions were lifted at the right time and 24 per cent felt they were lifted too slowly.

On the national level, 36 per cent of those surveyed felt restrictions were lifted too quickly, 38 per cent believed they were lifted at the right time and 26 per cent said they were lifted too slowly.

A total of 155 people were surveyed around Saskatchewan.

The poll also revealed 71 per cent of those surveyed in Saskatchewan found themselves “in conflict or an awkward moment with family or friends over getting vaccinated.”

When it comes to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handling of the pandemic, Saskatchewan was tied with Alberta as the provinces who most felt Trudeau did a “very bad job” handling the pandemic. In both provinces 45 per cent of those surveyed felt that way.

The same question was asked in regards to premiers. In Saskatchewan, the opinion was split on Scott Moe’s handling of the pandemic, with 53 per cent of those surveyed feeling Moe did a “bad job” handling the pandemic, including 32 per cent feeling he did a “very bad job.”

On the other side, 33 per cent felt Moe did a “good job” and 12 per cent felt he did a “very good job” handling the pandemic.

Angus Reid conducted this survey from March 1-4. = In total 2,250 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid forum took part.