Making a splash: Regina extends outdoor swimming pool hours

The City of Regina has extended operating hours for its outdoor swimming pools.

Regent Pool, Maple Leaf Pool, and Buffalo Meadows Pool opened on Thursday and will have extended hours this summer season of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends throughout June, then daily in July and August.

All pool activities at Maple Leaf and Buffalo Meadows will be free admission.

Elsewhere in Regina Wascana Pool is currently under construction and is expected to be open in the summer of 2023.

The City of Regina also reminded residents that if the outdoor public pools are busy you can also go to the city-owned spray pads.

You can find a list of the outdoor pools and spray pads on the city’s website.

More details to come...