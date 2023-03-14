'Making sure you have no regrets': Road to SJHL's Canterra Seeds Cup begins Friday
As the 2022-23 SJHL regular season comes to a close, the playoff picture is now crystal clear.
All four of the first round matchups are set, with puck drop scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. in all four matchups.
The top-ranked Battlefords North Stars will battle with the eighth-seeded Weyburn Red Wings in round one, while Humboldt — who finished in second in the 2022-23 regular season — will have home ice against the seventh-seeded Nipawin Hawks.
Flin Flon and Estevan finished third and sixth in the league this year, so the pair will meet in round one — a rematch of last year’s SJHL Championship.
Fourth-ranked Melfort will have home ice advantage in their first round series against fifth-ranked La Ronge after finishing just two points ahead of the Ice Wolves in 2022-23.
For SJHL commissioner Kyle McIntyre, it’s a first round full of parity.
“I don’t think there’s a bad series,” he told CTV News Monday. “I think it’ll be fun to sit back, and watch.”
After going undefeated in regulation throughout the first 36 games of the 2022-23 campaign, the North Stars come in with a bullseye on their back — and head coach and general manager Brayden Klimosko knows that.
“You don’t really know what the playoffs are going to bring,” he said.
“You don’t really know how we’re going to [react] to some adversity. There’s going to be adversity … its worrisome in the fact that we were healthy all season … it’s no more worrisome than what everyone else is dealing with, but it’s maybe a little bit different dynamic knowing we probably have a lot more pressure on us.”
Klimosko was awarded SJHL Coach of the Year for the third consecutive season the award was handed out.
In his first year in North Battleford, Klimosko brought a championship to the city on the back of local net minder Joel Gryzbowski.
He admits it’s a lot different this time around.
“We won’t be surprise anyone this time,” Klimosko said.
“We were battle ready, we were battle-tested. This time around, it’s a little bit different — everyone knows.”
As the second-seeded team in the SJHL, the Broncos also come into the postseason with some expectations. Head Coach and General Manager Scott Barney called his first round matchup with Nipawin a “tough test.”
“Every games going to be 60 minutes or longer, a game of inches … you bring different characters out in people, you see the cream of the crop rise,” he said when asked about the playoff hockey life in the SJHL.
For the players, the 2022-23 postseason isn’t being taken for granted. A lot of these players had to deal with pandemic-related cancellations and delays in the last few playoff seasons.
That includes Ben Tkachuk, the captain of the Melfort Mustangs. He had two playoff seasons cut short, and he’s ready for La Ronge on Friday.
“It’s kind of in the back of your head, that you have one chance,” he said. “[We’ll be] leaving it all on the ice and making sure you have no regrets.”
Tkachuk is in his final year with the Mustangs and has committed to the University of Saskatchewan Huskies Men’s Hockey program for the 2023-24 season.
The SJHL will unveil its new SJHL Championship later this week. For the first time in two seasons, the Championship will have a sponsor.
Canterra Seeds will be the new title sponsor, with the Canterra Seeds Cup set to be unveiled Thursday.
“I’ve got a sneak peak of it. It’s an absolutely beautiful cup,” said McIntyre.
The league will be touring across the province throughout the first round to showcase the new trophy, which will take the place of the Canalta Cup, which was awarded between 2012 and 2019.
The winner of the Canterra Seeds Cup will represent the SJHL in Portage la Prairie, MB for the 2022-23 Centennial Cup from May 11 to May 21.
