Man, 18, charged after robbing vehicle with hatchet
CTVNewsRegina.ca Staff
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 6:50PM CST
Last Updated Friday, October 25, 2019 6:51PM CST
REGINA -- Police have charged an 18-year-old man after he charged toward a man with a hatchet early Thursday morning.
Police were dispatched to Froom Crescent at around 5:05, after a call came in about an assault. Police believe a man saw someone breaking into his vehicle. When the vehicle owner approached, the suspect came out of the vehicle and raised a hatchet to the owner and ran toward him. The suspect fled on a bicycle, and no one was hurt as a result of the incident.
The suspect was located by an RPS K9 unit officer and apprehended. Police recovered two guns, knives, a hatchet and a substance believed to be meth. Break and enter tools and several bank cards were also recovered.
Alvin Carr, 18, faces numerous charges including assault with a weapon, five counts of carry concealed weapon and possession of a scheduled substance.