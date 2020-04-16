REGINA -- An 18-year-old man is facing several gun related charges after an incident in the 5600 block of Campling Ave. on Thursday morning.

Police were dispatched to the area around 5:40 a.m., where a man reportedly had a gun in his waistband and was saying he wanted to harm himself. The man then drove away from the scene, nearly hitting a pedestrian.

The suspect was seen driving away from and then back towards the initial address. Police say at one point the man allegedly drove the van aggressively towards officers on foot and a police vehicle. The van eventually swerved at the last moment and hit a utility box.

The man did not willingly leave the van, so officers used pepper spray to get him safely out of the vehicle.

Police recovered a firearm from the vehicle.

The suspect was taken to hospital by EMS.

Following investigation, the 18-year-old man is facing 12 charges relating to firearm possession. He will make his first appearance in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.