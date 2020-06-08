REGINA -- A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a fire was started at a home on Sunday.

At 6:25 a.m., police were called to two locations.

Officers responded to a woman who was receiving threats via text message from a person she knew who was threatening her and damage to her property.

Other officers attended a location in the 1400 block of York St. where a home had been damaged by fire. There were no occupants inside the house at the time of the fire. These

Police investigation led to charges against a 19-year-old man. The events were believed to be random, and there is no threat to the public.

The accused is charged with break and enter to commit arson, arson and utter threats among others.

He appeared in court on Monday morning.