REGINA -- A 23 year-old man is facing attempted murder charges for an incident that occurred in October 2019.

At around 10 p.m. on Oct. 10 police were called to the Glen Elm Trailer Court for reports of a shooting. When members arrived a 17-year-old boy had been shot in the leg, and was treated by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the suspect on Feb. 5, and he is also charged in an alleged forcible confinement and assault on a 27 year-old man.

Michael Tibor Mezaros is charged with attempted murder, forcible confinement and assault. He appeared in court on Feb. 6.