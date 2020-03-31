Man, 28, charged with attempted murder in stabbing
Published Tuesday, March 31, 2020 9:36AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, March 31, 2020 9:39AM CST
REGINA -- Regina police have charged a man with attempted murder following a stabbing on Sunday evening.
Police were called to the 1700 block of Winnipeg St. around 8 p.m.
The victim, a 44 year-old man, was inside a home when he was stabbed by another man inside the home.
Lewis George was arrested and changed with attempted murder. He is to appear in court on Tuesday morning.