REGINA -- A 30-year-old man is facing charges after a house was set on fire in Canora on Tuesday evening.

Canora RCMP members responded to the blaze around 8:30 p.m. and witnessed flames and smoke coming from a broken window. Officers observed no sign of occupants inside the house.

The Canora Fire Department worked to put out the fire.

RCMP say that several members of the community identified a man who they say set the house on fire and fled in a Jeep Liberty.

At around 9:20 p.m. police located and arrested Levi Bobyk. He is facing arson charges.

He will appear in Yorkton provincial court on June 8.