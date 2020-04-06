REGINA -- A 30 year-old Edmonton man is charged with setting fire to a structure near Lewvan Drive.

Around 1:20 a,m, Monday morning police And Regina fire we called to a fire on the Highway 1 Service Road near Lewvan. A man was reportedly seen walking away from the burning building.

Police found the suspect, who had burns to his body. He was taken to hospital.

He is facing a charge of arson causing damage to property. He is scheduled to appear in court in September.