Man, 33, in hospital after shooting Saturday afternoon
Published Sunday, March 22, 2020 4:27PM CST Last Updated Sunday, March 22, 2020 5:11PM CST
SASKATOON -- A 33-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting on Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to a report of a shooting at 4:50 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Idylwyld Dr.
The victim has undetermined injuries.
Police investigated another location in the 200 block of 26th St. W. which has since been cleared. There is no threat to the public.