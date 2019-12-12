REGINA -- A 39 year-old man is charged with stealing recyclable bottles collected by a local youth ringette team.

On Nov. 27 an enclosed trailer was stolen from the 1700 block of MacRae Dr. that contained several bags of recyclable bottles that were collected by a youth ringette team.

The next day a suspect was seen bringing what was assumed to be the stolen bottles into a recycling depot.

The vehicle he was seen in, a white Toyota Tundra, was located on Dec. 6 at a residence. The truck was stolen from Fort Qu’Appelle before Nov. 27. The suspect, Jason John Dunlop, was located in the house and arrested.

A search of the house located a generator that had been stolen along with the trailer.

Dunlop was a suspect in a seperate stolen vehicle case. The vehicle was recovered two days later.

Dunlop is charged with two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 (vehicles), two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 (generator, recycling).

He appeared in court on the bottle theft charges on Monday.