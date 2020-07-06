REGINA -- A 51 year-old man is dead after a rollover on a grid road near Highway 6 on Sunday.

A car with five people inside was travelling west on the 734 grid road when it lost control and rolled into the ditch. Grid road 734 was closed for construction at the time. The 51 year-old man was located by EMS and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two 21 year-old men were transported to Regina with life-threatening injuries.

An 18 year-old man and the 23 year-old male driver reported non-life threatening injuries.

All inside the car were confirmed to be from Regina,

Southey RCMP continue to investigate.