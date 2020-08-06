REGINA -- A 62-year-old man is dead after a serious collision on Highway 10 near Melville on Thursday.

RCMP responded to the incident at around 6:15 a.m., just southwest of Melville.

RCMP say the truck was heading north on Highway 10 when it rolled into the ditch. The driver, a 62-year-old man, was the only person in the vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene.

An investigation by RCMP is ongoing.