Advertisement
Man, 62, dead after rollover near Melville
Published Thursday, August 6, 2020 9:04AM CST Last Updated Friday, August 7, 2020 8:55AM CST
REGINA -- A 62-year-old man is dead after a serious collision on Highway 10 near Melville on Thursday.
RCMP responded to the incident at around 6:15 a.m., just southwest of Melville.
RCMP say the truck was heading north on Highway 10 when it rolled into the ditch. The driver, a 62-year-old man, was the only person in the vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene.
An investigation by RCMP is ongoing.