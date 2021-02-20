REGINA -- A 63 year-old man is dead following a serious collision near McLean on Saturday morning.

White Butte RCMP responded to the single-vehicle incident on Saturday morning, on Highway #1 West of McLean. The lone occupant of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene following lifesaving measures by EMS and STARS.

An investigation concluded the driver had tried to steer his car out of the ditch, which caused it to roll.

The highway has since been reopened to regular traffic, and the investigation is ongoing.