YORKTON -- Yorkton RCMP say a 72 year-old man has died after he was truck by a train in the city.

According to a news release, police responded to the scene at 8:12 p.m. Monday evening, where the pedestrian was struck near Betts Avenue.

The victim died on Tuesday after being treated in hospital for his injuries.

RCMP say it has concluded its investigation, and the Canadian Pacific Railway Police continue to look into the incident.