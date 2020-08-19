Advertisement
Man, 72, dead after collision with train near Yorkton
Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 10:28AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, August 19, 2020 10:32AM CST
YORKTON -- Yorkton RCMP say a 72 year-old man has died after he was truck by a train in the city.
According to a news release, police responded to the scene at 8:12 p.m. Monday evening, where the pedestrian was struck near Betts Avenue.
The victim died on Tuesday after being treated in hospital for his injuries.
RCMP say it has concluded its investigation, and the Canadian Pacific Railway Police continue to look into the incident.