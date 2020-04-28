Man, 74, dead following workplace incident in Estevan
Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020 12:19PM CST
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
REGINA -- A 74 year-old man has died as a result of an incident at a business in Estevan on Monday afternoon.
Estevan RCMP say that officers responded just before 2 p.m. to the incident that took place on the east side of the city.
Occupational Health and Safety were on scene and will continue the investigation with Estecvan RCMP assisting.