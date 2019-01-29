

A man accused of killing his girlfriend in 2015 took to the stand in his own defense on Tuesday.

Duran Redwood has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the death of Celeste Yawney.

When asked by defense lawyer Kevin Hill if Redwood thinks he killed Yawney, he testified “I believe I did. I felt responsible,” before putting his head down and crying

Redwood testified that they had been drinking heavily the night Yawney died, including drinking four schooners and then picking up two more cases of beer before going home with Yawney and his friend Matthew Redlick.

He told Hill, “I blacked out. I drank quite a bit. I was drinking too fast.”

Redwood said he and Yawney went into the bathroom and did what he believed to be cocaine.

The prosecution asked Redwood several times about what he recalled that night compared to what he told police.

Redwood said he recalled drinking at a restaurant, going home and drinking more. He could not recall any altercations with Yawney.

Crown prosecutor Contstance Hottinger showed Redwood text messages sent between him and Yawney before her death.

Hottinger suggested Redwood was arguing with Yawney by phone and lost control because he thought they were breaking up.

On multiple occasions, Redwood replied to questions with “I don’t remember,” “I don’t know” and “I don’t remember anything.”

Redwood testified he found Yawney unresponsive in the bathtub the next morning, but couldn’t find a phone to call for help. He then walked to his ex-girlfriend’s house before going to the police station.

Court was adjourned to Wednesday morning.

Based on reporting by CTV’s Creeson Agecoutay