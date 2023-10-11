Man allegedly smashes window during break-in at Regina police headquarters

The lobby at the Regina Police Headquarters was temporarily closed following an early morning break in that saw a man arrested.

At around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, a man was seen in the lobby of the headquarters at 1717 Saskatchewan Drive.

He allegedly broke a window to get inside the building, Regina police outlined in a news release.

Officers arrested the 51-year-old suspect. However, during the arrest the man allegedly attempted to resist and injured his arm.

He was taken to hospital by EMS where he was treated.

In keeping with The Police Act, 1990 – Regina police contacted the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) and made them aware of the incident.

SIRT’s Civilian Executive Director directed RPS to retain control of the investigation and assigned a team member to monitor.

The lobby area of Regina Police Service Headquarters was closed during the investigation – but has since been reopened.

The suspect remains in custody and charges are pending.