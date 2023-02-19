Man allegedly tries to flee police by jumping out of second story window in Regina

A man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting and attempting to flee police.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 18, officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to a report of a woman in distress.

Units arrived in the area of the 2200 block of Osler Street and found a 26-year-old man who was on conditions not to have contact with the woman in distress, an RPS news release explained.

Officers tried to arrest the man but a struggle ensued, police said. The man allegedly broke free from officers and tried to escape by jumping head first through a second story window onto a roof.

The man injured himself by jumping through the window and after a short negotiation with officers, he was taken into custody without further incident.

The 26-year-old man from Regina is charged with assault with intent to resist arrest, breach of probation and breach of an undertaking.

The accused is set to make his first appearance in provincial court on these charges on Feb. 21.