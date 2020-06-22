REGINA -- Regina police say drug and criminal charges have been laid after a man involved in a crash on Winnipeg St. appeared intoxicated and was found to be in possession of a substance believed to be cocaine.

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night at the Winnipeg Street on-ramp onto Ring Road, when a car driving southbound on Winnipeg made an eastbound turn before it was safe to do so and hit and a northbound vehicle carrying five occupants, police say.

The eastbound turning vehicle was flipped over as a result.

The man driving the overturned car was not injured, but a female passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The five occupants of the southbound car, including three children, were unhurt in the crash.

The driver of the overturned vehicle appeared intoxicated and police found a substance believed to be cocaine, leading to his arrest.

The driver has been charged with possession of a scheduled substance, driving while impaired causing bodily harm, and impaired driving. He’ll make his first court appearance on these charges June 30.